Viral: Air India aircraft stuck under the bridge near Delhi airport

Shaista Zafar

04th Oct, 2021. 05:54 pm
Viral: Air India aircraft stuck underfoot over bridge near Delhi airport

The plane’s nose and half of its fuselage made it through, but the plane became stuck at the wings region under the bridge, according to the footage.

When people think of airplanes, they may see them flying high in the sky or sitting in an airport hangar.

An airplane was discovered on a highway, trapped beneath an overbridge, in a video that went viral, amusing onlookers and netizens alike.

An Air India plane minus its wings were seen trapped beneath a foot overbridge as vehicles and buses drove by in a video that went viral online.

The odd image of a large jet coming to a standstill near Delhi airport on the Delhi-Gurugram highway late at night was captured on video.

The plane’s nose and half of its fuselage made it through, but the plane became stuck at the wings region under the bridge, according to the footage.

Click here to see the video.

When the video became viral, many people were perplexed as to how it got there. The national carrier firm quickly explained that the plane had been deregistered and was being destroyed.

The event occurred during the transfer of a dismantled plane that had been sold.

The airline firm stated in a statement, “Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances.”

Even though the airline said it had nothing to do with the plane, the jokes on social media continued.

This isn’t, however, a one-off occurrence.

A similar event occurred in West Bengal earlier this year when another vintage Air India plane became caught under a bridge while being carried on a truck.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Viral video: Newlyweds ride an excavator in the village

We've seen some pretty incredible creative and dramatic entrances at weddings, including...
2 hours ago
Tyra Banks' viral outfit is humorously mocked by Jurassic World

Tyra Banks presented Dancing with the Stars this week in an eye-catching...
3 hours ago
Viral video: Amazon delivery man mistakenly throws package onto the roof

The delivery man also told the couple that he had thrown the...
3 hours ago
Idaho school bans backpacks on finding a gun on campus

Following the discovery of a gun in school, the Idaho district has...
3 hours ago
Viral video: Boy's egg experiment with his father comes to a funny conclusion

The boy can be seen placing a glass of water, a toilet...
2 days ago
Xiaomi to hit Pakistani market with Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro this month

Global tech giant Xiaomi to hit the Pakistani smartphone market with not...