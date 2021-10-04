Viral: Air India aircraft stuck underfoot over bridge near Delhi airport

Viral: Air India aircraft stuck under the bridge near Delhi airport

The plane’s nose and half of its fuselage made it through, but the plane became stuck at the wings region under the bridge, according to the footage.

When people think of airplanes, they may see them flying high in the sky or sitting in an airport hangar.

An airplane was discovered on a highway, trapped beneath an overbridge, in a video that went viral, amusing onlookers and netizens alike.

An Air India plane minus its wings were seen trapped beneath a foot overbridge as vehicles and buses drove by in a video that went viral online.

The odd image of a large jet coming to a standstill near Delhi airport on the Delhi-Gurugram highway late at night was captured on video.

Click here to see the video.

On Gurugram-Delhi highway, outside IGI airport ! pic.twitter.com/fLG0FiijkS — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakSEditor) October 2, 2021

When the video became viral, many people were perplexed as to how it got there. The national carrier firm quickly explained that the plane had been deregistered and was being destroyed.

The event occurred during the transfer of a dismantled plane that had been sold.

The airline firm stated in a statement, “Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances.”

Even though the airline said it had nothing to do with the plane, the jokes on social media continued.

Decrease some air of tires.😂 — Charanjit Singh (@Charanj02728694) October 4, 2021

THATS TALENT D !! ANYONE GIMME A LIFT TO THE AIRPORT ? ONLY IN DEHLI – — GIOSUÈ BAILLARGEO (@GIOSUBAILLARGE1) October 3, 2021

What's funny is the guy who bought the plane is transporting it by truck and am sure if he buys trucks will transport them by air. — Ashesh Shah ࿗ (@shahashesh2001) October 3, 2021

One State to another, by road, on NH, riding an aircraft…

Unthinkable earlier😂 https://t.co/C0kpyOePlo — Avinash Dixit (@AvinashDixitAD) October 3, 2021

This is like the kind of stuff that would appear when I get dreams where there’s a train running on the road and I’m scared. Except, this is real 😂 https://t.co/XdgfeGlDVY — Shankar Ganesh (@_shankarganesh) October 3, 2021

This isn’t, however, a one-off occurrence.

A similar event occurred in West Bengal earlier this year when another vintage Air India plane became caught under a bridge while being carried on a truck.