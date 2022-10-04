Guinness World Record: Man jumps rope while sit on the ground

MD Rasel Islam already holds many world records in the sport of rope jumping.

The Bangladeshi set a new record by hopping over a rope while sitting on the ground.

Footage shows him successfully hopping over the rope 117 times in 30 seconds.

An excellent rope-jumper from Bangladesh, who already holds many world records in the sport, recently won yet another title in a unique variation of the sport that requires competitors to sit on the ground.

MD. Rasel Islam, who had previously set Guinness World Records for the most double-under skips in three minutes and the most skips in one minute on one leg, broke the record for the most bum skips in thirty seconds by hopping over a rope while sitting on the ground.

Guinness World Records has published a video of Islam sitting on the ground and hopping over a rope while spinning it with one hand. The footage was uploaded to Instagram.

Within the allotted time of 30 seconds, Islam was able to successfully hop over the rope from the seated position 117 times.

Take a look:

