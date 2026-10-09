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Zayn Malik sets Argentina ablaze with first solo concert in 12 years

The concert also marked Malik’s return to Argentina after 12 years.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Zayn Malik sets Argentina ablaze with his concert

BUENOS AIRES: Zayn Malik has sent fans into a frenzy after his first-ever solo concert in Argentina, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and performance clips on Instagram following his latest show at Buenos Aires Movistar Arena as part of his "Konnakol Tour".

ARGENTINA!! such a fucking insane show! thank you for all the love,” Malik wrote in the caption, celebrating a night that marked a major milestone in his solo career.


The concert also marked Malik’s return to Argentina after 12 years, following his last visit with One Direction. This time, he took the stage as a solo artist, giving fans a chance to experience his music beyond the boy band that first brought him worldwide fame.


His setlist featured tracks including “Pillow talk,” “Fatal,” “Met Tonight” and “Lied To,” adding to the excitement surrounding his long-awaited appearance in the country.

Fans flooded the comments with messages of admiration, praise and requests for his return, turning the post into a celebration of the singer’s connection with his Argentine audience.


One fan commented, “Argentina loves you, Zayn!” Another wrote, “Come back soon, please!”

Other fans thanked Malik for the show and described the night as unforgettable, while some called for him to return to Argentina and add more international stops to his tour.

The response highlights the lasting connection between Malik and his fans, whose enthusiasm has followed him into his solo career. With his Argentine debut now behind him, Malik’s tour continues to draw attention as fans celebrate his live performances and follow his latest updates on social media.

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