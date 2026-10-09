Petrol consumers get minor relief as diesel price rises

Following the adjustment, petrol will cost Rs398.30 per liter, while the new price of diesel has been set at Rs396.24 per liter.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by 66 paisa per liter while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by 52 paisa per liter, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

Following the adjustment, petrol will cost Rs398.30 per liter, while the new price of diesel has been set at Rs396.24 per liter.

The notification stated that the revised prices would remain in effect for October 10, 11 and 12.

The changes come as the government adjusts petroleum product prices for consumers across the country.

Earlier, the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products, with the new rates taking effect October 9.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.31 per liter to Rs398.96 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel has risen by 78 paisas per liter, bringing the new price to Rs395.72 per liter.

The revised petrol and diesel prices will remain applicable from October 9, according to the notification.