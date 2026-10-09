US Gulf Coast on alert as Hurricane Isaias strengthens

Hurricane watches and warnings were in effect across parts of the region as forecasters warned that Isaias could bring hazardous weather.

NEW ORLEANS: Hurricane Isaias strengthened into a Category 3 storm on Friday as it moved across the Gulf of Mexico toward the US Gulf Coast, prompting officials to urge residents to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions.

The storm’s center could make landfall anywhere between Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, with coastal areas of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida’s Panhandle facing the threat of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge.

Hurricane watches and warnings were in effect across parts of the region as forecasters warned that Isaias could bring hazardous weather well beyond the area where it makes landfall.

The hurricane intensified rapidly, with its maximum sustained winds reaching an estimated 120 mph. Meteorologists describe rapid intensification as an increase of at least 35 mph in a storm’s maximum sustained winds within 24 hours.

Although Isaias is expected to weaken somewhat before reaching land, forecasters have warned that it could remain dangerous. In addition to storm surge and strong winds, the system could produce significant rainfall and tornadoes.

Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico have helped fuel the storm’s strengthening, while wind shear in the upper atmosphere could limit further intensification.

The storm’s exact landfall location remained uncertain, with forecasts pointing to the coast near Pensacola, potentially just to the east or west of the city.