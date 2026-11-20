Offset breaks silence on Cardi B divorce and Stefon Diggs' baby

Cardi B has moved forward with her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Rapper Offset is setting the record straight about his divorce from Cardi B, pushing back against online criticism that portrays him as the villain while revealing that the former couple have moved forward and maintain a positive relationship as co-parents.





During an appearance on the Popcast podcast, the Migos rapper addressed public reactions to his highly publicized separation from Cardi B, saying the negative comments about him have started affecting his children.





Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said he dislikes being portrayed as a bad person and revealed that some of his older children have faced problems at school because of the online criticism.





The rapper shares three children with Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar. He also has three other children from previous relationships.





Addressing speculation surrounding their seven-year on-and-off relationship, Offset said he and Cardi B have worked through their differences and are now focused on raising their children.





"We got through it. Time done passed, man. It was a patch of time. And it happened. Like, we have children. We see the bigger thing. Me and her are cool," he said during the podcast.





Offset also explained why he does not publicly share his positive interactions with Cardi B and their children. He said he prefers to respect her privacy and keep their personal lives separate.





The rapper acknowledged that staying silent may affect how the public views him, but said he does not want to make Cardi uncomfortable by bringing their private family matters into the spotlight.





Meanwhile, Cardi B has moved forward with her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs. She welcomed their son, Grey, her fourth child and first with Diggs, while finalizing her divorce from Offset.





Earlier this month, Cardi celebrated Grey's first birthday and reflected on the difficult circumstances surrounding her pregnancy in an emotional Instagram post.





She described that period as one of the most uncertain and stressful times in her life, adding that carrying her son gave her extra strength.





Offset's latest comments have reignited online conversations about his separation from Cardi B, their co-parenting relationship and the rapper's response to public criticism.