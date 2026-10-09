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Two explosions rock Hamilton homes, leaving three people hospitalized

The explosions occurred less than two hours apart at two locations across the Canadian city.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Two explosions rock Hamilton homes

ONTARIO: Two suspected house explosions in Hamilton, Ontario, sent three people to the hospital and severely damaged several homes prompting a fire marshal investigation into what caused the separate blasts.


The explosions occurred less than two hours apart at two locations across the Canadian city. Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe said investigators do not currently believe the incidents are connected, according to Global News.


The first blast struck at 182 Springside Drive on Hamilton Mountain. Officials said a garage exploded, causing the house to collapse and catch fire. One person inside the garage suffered serious burns and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.


The force of the explosion was so powerful that it was felt at three fire stations across the city. Two nearby homes also sustained significant damage, but no other injuries were reported at the scene.


A second suspected explosion occurred at 8 Lampton Place in Hamilton’s east end, where firefighters arrived to find a home on fire.


Neighbors helped rescue two people from the burning house. One victim suffered burns and was hospitalized in serious condition, while the other was reported to be in stable condition.


The second blast also damaged a neighboring property. Officials estimated the damage to the affected home at approximately $750,000.


Cunliffe said some residents reported smelling gas before the second explosion, raising questions about what may have triggered the incident.


The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating both explosions to establish their causes and determine what led to the destruction at the two properties.

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