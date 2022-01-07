Britney Spears showcases free-spirt through photos

Britney Spears is capitalizing on one-of-a-kind events following the end of her conservatorship.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old pop artist took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself wearing only white knee-high socks and a matching white choker.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” she commented beside a snapshot of herself covered in pink emoticons.

Spears also uploaded photos from her “dinner at a very wonderful spot in Los Angeles” the same day.

Read more: Britney Spears calls it quits to the music industry

“I had no expectations because I hadn’t gone out in a long time…” she revealed.

“The way this cuisine made me feel made me feel like I was six years old!!!!” she exclaimed. “I forgot to add I drank my first glass of red wine in 13 years [wine emoji]!!! In that restaurant, I felt sexier than I’d ever felt in my life.”

“Then I look up at the sky and think, ‘Wow, is this what I’ve been missing???'” she continued.

Read more: Britney Spears’ plans for family reconciliation revealed: source

Spears recently completed her 13-year conservatorship and is planning to marry her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in the coming months.