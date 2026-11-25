Arif Patel hails UAE leadership, urges global investors to seize Dubai’s opportunities

Arif Patel made these remarks while addressing a delegation of international businessmen currently visiting Dubai to explore investment opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).





DUBAI: Renowned Dubai-based businessman Arif Patel has praised the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates, particularly UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for transforming the country into a global hub for investment, innovation and economic prosperity.





Arif Patel made these remarks while addressing a delegation of international businessmen currently visiting Dubai to explore investment opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), real estate, information technology, hospitality and other emerging sectors. The delegation met the prominent business tycoon as part of Patel’s personal efforts to attract more international investment to Dubai and promote the emirate’s business-friendly environment.





Addressing the businessmen, Patel said his own experience of investing in Dubai had convinced him that investing in the emirate was one of the best decisions he and his extended family had ever made.

Arif Patel, who has interests in real estate, hospitality and food, said: “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum possesses a vision that few world leaders can match. Dubai’s remarkable progress, global standing and enormous economic potential are a testament to his extraordinary leadership and ability to turn ambitious ideas into reality.





His leadership is time-tested and has earned admiration and recognition across the world. The greatest strength of Dubai is that it offers stability, exceptional opportunities, investor confidence and the potential for substantial returns,” Patel said.

The businessman said recent developments had further demonstrated the UAE leadership’s commitment to protecting the interests, welfare and prosperity of its people, including its large expatriate population.





Arif Patel told the delegates: “Sheikh Mohammed treats every person who sets foot on Dubai’s soil as a member of his own family. That spirit of inclusivity has made an enormous difference. His vision continues to attract people, talent and investment from every corner of the world.

He has helped transform Dubai into a place where the rule of law is fundamental. Whether you are a citizen, an expatriate, a tourist, an Arab or a non-Arab, a Muslim or a non-Muslim, everyone deserves equal treatment under the law. This is one of the fundamental reasons behind Dubai’s extraordinary success.”





Arif Patel paid tribute to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his leadership in strengthening the country’s economic resilience, international standing and long-term development.

Encouraging the visiting businessmen to explore investment opportunities, Patel said the present period offered exceptional prospects for international investors seeking sustainable growth and long-term returns.

“There has never been a better time to invest in Dubai. The emirate is not simply responding to the future; it is actively shaping it. From artificial intelligence and technology to real estate and hospitality, Dubai offers tremendous opportunities for those who have the ambition and foresight to invest.”





Patel reaffirmed his commitment to attracting international investors to Dubai and contributing to the UAE’s continued economic growth and prosperity.