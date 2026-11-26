Experts highlight five vegetables for better diabetes management

According to nutrition specialists, making appropriate dietary changes can support blood glucose management, while vegetables rich in fibre can form an important part of a balanced diet.





Dietary choices play an important role in managing diabetes, and nutrition experts say including fibre-rich vegetables in daily meals may help maintain healthier blood sugar levels.





According to nutrition specialists, making appropriate dietary changes can support blood glucose management, while vegetables rich in fibre can form an important part of a balanced diet.





Jill Weisenberger, a Virginia-based registered dietitian, says diabetes should not be viewed solely as a blood sugar problem. She stresses that dietary choices should also consider nutritional needs related to preventing heart disease and cancer.





Experts highlight five vegetables that may offer particular benefits for people with diabetes.





1. Carrots





Carrots contain dietary fibre that supports digestive health. They are also rich in vitamin A, which helps maintain healthy eyesight and supports the immune system. Including carrots in a balanced diet can provide several nutritional benefits.





2. Bitter Gourd





Bitter gourd is rich in fibre and contains natural compounds believed to help the body use glucose more effectively. This has made it a popular dietary choice for people concerned about blood sugar levels. However, it should not be considered a treatment or substitute for diabetes medication.





3. Zucchini





Zucchini is low in calories and contains a relatively good amount of fibre. These qualities make it a suitable addition to a balanced diet, particularly for people managing Type 2 diabetes.





4. Okra





Okra contains dietary fibre that may slow the absorption of sugar during digestion. This can help reduce sudden increases in blood glucose levels after meals.





5. Spinach





Spinach is a nutrient-rich, low-calorie vegetable containing antioxidants that help protect the body against oxidative damage. These compounds may also contribute to reducing the risk of certain health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.





A 2020 study published in the Nutrition Journal highlighted thylakoids, membrane structures found in spinach, and their potential role in supporting insulin function.





Generally, non-starchy vegetables contain fewer carbohydrates and calories than starchy varieties. Their fibre content may also help maintain more stable blood sugar levels.





However, people with diabetes should consider their individual health needs and consult their doctors or registered dietitians before making significant changes to their diets.