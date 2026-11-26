Pakistan weighs additional 500,000 tons of wheat imports for 2026-27

Ishaq Dar called for smoother import arrangements to ensure sufficient wheat supplies.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for National Food Security and Research and Commerce

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is considering importing another 500,000 metric tons of wheat for 2026-27 after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar led a meeting today to assess national supplies, projected demand and import needs, aiming to keep wheat available nationwide at stable prices.

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The Steering Committee on Wheat Imports reviewed the country’s current reserves and expected domestic consumption, focusing on steps to prevent shortages and maintain a steady supply.





The proposed shipment would come on top of 800,000 metric tons of wheat already being processed for import.





Officials discussed the additional quantity to help meet the country’s expected needs during the upcoming year.





Ishaq Dar stressed the need for early planning and stronger coordination between federal and provincial authorities.





He also called for smoother import arrangements to ensure sufficient wheat supplies, keep prices affordable, stabilize the market and safeguard the interests of farmers and consumers.





The meeting was attended by the ministers for National Food Security and Research and Commerce.





The Sindh food minister, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, the commerce secretary, the Federal Board of Revenue chairman, senior provincial government officials, and representatives of relevant ministries and departments also attended.