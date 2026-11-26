Karachi building collapse triggers arrests and SBCA suspensions

Police arrest three suspects as investigators probe alleged illegal construction and negligence behind the deadly incident.

KARACHI: A deadly building collapse in Karachi has put illegal construction and regulatory failures under scrutiny, with police registering a case against 10 people, including the builder, and authorities suspending eight building control officials.





The six-story under-construction residential building collapsed in Block 4 of the Karachi Administration Employees Cooperative Housing Society (KAECHS), near Baloch Colony, on Wednesday, Nov. 25. At least three people were killed and 14 others injured, while rescue teams searched for people feared trapped beneath the rubble.





Police registered the case at Tipu Sultan Police Station on behalf of the government, citing charges including murder, negligence and recklessness. According to sources, 10 people, including the builder, have been nominated in the case.





Three suspects have been arrested, while the remaining accused have been declared absconders. Sources said government officials could also be named if investigators establish their involvement in the incident.





CM vows action against those responsible





Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the site to review the rescue operation and directed authorities to use all available resources to recover those trapped beneath the debris.





Speaking to reporters, Shah said the building had approval for ground-plus-one construction but had been extended to six floors. He questioned how such a structure could be built without the involvement or negligence of relevant officials.





The chief minister warned that everyone found responsible, including the owner, consultant, contractor and government personnel, would face legal action.

He also questioned the deputy commissioner of East Karachi about unauthorized construction in the area, pointing to other buildings under construction and asking how they had been allowed to proceed.





Eight SBCA officials suspended





Separately, the commissioner suspended eight officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) following the incident.





The suspended officials include Chanesar Town Director Sami Jamlani, Deputy Director Majid Magsi, Assistant Directors Shafi Magsi and Raza Khushk, and Building Inspectors Sajid Ali Dhato and Javed Qadeer.





According to reports, the collapsed building stood on a 600-square-yard plot and had approval for only ground-plus-one construction, despite being built with six floors.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining the alleged violations and the possible involvement of officials responsible for monitoring construction in the area.