Pakistan declares first innings at 434-9 against Sri Lanka in opening Test

Resuming the day on 281 for five, with Saud unbeaten on 57 and Ghazi Ghori on seven, Pakistan added 153 runs for the loss of four wickets before declaring in the afternoon session.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan declared their first innings at 434 for nine on the second day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, with Saud Shakeel falling agonizingly short of a century and debutant Arafat Minhas contributing a valuable half-century.





Resuming the day on 281 for five, with Saud unbeaten on 57 and Ghazi Ghori on seven, Pakistan added 153 runs for the loss of four wickets before declaring in the afternoon session.





The hosts had ended the opening day in a position of relative strength after four batters, including two debutants, registered half-centuries against a Sri Lankan attack that elected to bowl first on a grassy surface.





Saud and Ghazi extended their overnight partnership to 96 runs on the second morning, frustrating the visitors' seamers. Ghazi, also making his Test debut, scored a solid 48 off 72 balls before being caught by Pasindu Sooriyabandara off Dilshan Madushanka in the 89th over. The stand had taken Pakistan past the 300-run mark and put them firmly in control.





Debutant Arafat Minhas then joined Saud and played a positive hand. The left-hander scored 52 off 72 deliveries, striking nine fours and a six, as the pair added 44 runs.





Saud, who batted with characteristic patience throughout, reached the nineties but was dismissed for 93 off 199 balls, edging Asitha Fernando to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. It was his highest score in more than two years and the cornerstone of Pakistan's total.





Arafat fell soon after, caught by Dhananjaya de Silva off Madushanka, before Razaullah contributed a quick 10.





Pakistan declared at 434 for nine after 106.3 overs, leaving Sri Lanka to begin their reply later on the second day trailing by a substantial margin.





Fernando and Madushanka finished with three wickets each, while the rest of the attack shared the remaining scalps.





On the first day, Pakistan recovered from early setbacks after an 86-run opening stand between Azan Awais (30) and debutant Tayyab Arif (57). Captain Babar Azam and another debutant, Mohammad Taha, both scored half-centuries before Saud took charge.