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Headlines
Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death TSBL plans crypto move, explores SPAC launch in Pakistan Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace FDA approves Lilly’s 'Onswik' basal insulin, cutting 300+ shots a year for Type 2 diabetes Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’ Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death TSBL plans crypto move, explores SPAC launch in Pakistan Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace FDA approves Lilly’s 'Onswik' basal insulin, cutting 300+ shots a year for Type 2 diabetes Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’ Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

Heavy rain triggers flooding in Bangkok, forces evacuations

Floodwaters accumulated in homes and residential areas, severely disrupting traffic in Bangkok, according to local media reports.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BANGKOK: Heavy rain and flooding disrupted daily life in Thailand's capital, forcing several people to move to safer locations, officials said.

Floodwaters accumulated in homes and residential areas, severely disrupting traffic in Bangkok, according to local media reports.

Thailand's Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain to continue through Sunday across much of the country, driven by a strong low-pressure system over the central region and strengthening southwest monsoon winds.

Authorities said water levels in Bangkok's major canals had risen more than 20 centimeters because of the rainfall.

More than 84,000 people in 21 provinces across Thailand have been affected by flooding, officials said.

Earlier, At least 14 people, including two senior military officials, were killed Friday when a military plane crashed in Kenge in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the military said.

The aircraft was flying from Kikwit to Kinshasa when it developed a reported technical problem and attempted to land in Kenge, local officials said. It crashed in a residential area, killing everyone aboard.

The dead included Lt. Gen. Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, president of the military court, and Lt. Gen. Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces.

Military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Efomi Ekenge said 12 other members of the delegation and crew members also died.

Local officials said 12 bodies were burned beyond recognition, while the pilot’s body was found outside the wreckage.

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