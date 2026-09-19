Khwaja Ghulam Farid’s Urs attracts devotees from across country

Spiritual gatherings, Durood-o-Salam and Qawwali performances at the shrine of Khwaja Ghulam Farid have created a devotional atmosphere.

RAJANPUR: The annual Urs of renowned Sufi poet Khwaja Ghulam Farid are continuing in Kot Mithan, Rajanpur district, with devotees arriving from across the country to attend the ceremonies.

Spiritual gatherings, Durood-o-Salam and Qawwali performances at the shrine of Khwaja Ghulam Farid have created a devotional atmosphere, while a large number of devotees are participating in the Urs events.

The special ceremonies are being held under the supervision of the shrine's custodian, Khwaja Amir Sharif Koreja. The crown prince of Darbar Farid, Khwaja Uzair Amir Koreja, also attended the Urs celebrations.

Khwaja Uzair Amir Koreja said the teachings of Khwaja Ghulam Farid conveyed messages of peace, love and tolerance. He said arrangements for devotees at the shrine were satisfactory and thanked the Punjab Auqaf secretary for ensuring facilities for visitors.

He also said new provinces should be created, adding that the formation of additional provinces could serve the interests of the country and its people.

Devotees attending the Urs said visiting the shrine of the Sufi saint brought them spiritual peace. They also praised the arrangements made for visitors.

Khwaja Ghulam Farid was born on Nov. 25, 1845, in Chachran Sharif. He was proficient in several languages, including Arabic, Persian, Urdu and Saraiki, and is widely known as a poet of seven languages.

His poetry prominently features themes of divine love, worldly love and spiritual enlightenment. His teachings emphasize love, tolerance, peace and humanity.