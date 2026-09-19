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Islamabad Chief Commissioner, IGP review Islamabad security arrangements

Islamabad Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad reviewed the law and order situation and security arrangements across the capital.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Islamabad Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad reviewed the law and order situation and security arrangements across the capital.

During visits to various areas and key locations, the officials reviewed security measures at important entry and exit points, including the deployment of security personnel, traffic management and steps being taken to protect citizens.

The chief commissioner said maintaining law and order, protecting citizens and ensuring security remain the government’s top priorities.

He directed the relevant departments to ensure effective coordination to maintain peace and order in the city. He also ordered strict monitoring of important entry and exit points and sensitive locations across Islamabad.

The chief commissioner directed that security arrangements remain fully operational and that personnel stay alert at all times. He also called for close coordination among the Islamabad administration, police, Capital Development Authority and other relevant institutions.

He said citizens, the business community and other segments of society should be allowed to continue their lawful activities peacefully. He added that the law would be enforced without discrimination.

The officials also directed authorities to ensure effective monitoring through Safe City cameras and maintain quick coordination among relevant departments.

They stressed the need for effective measures to keep traffic and public movement flowing smoothly.

The officials directed all relevant institutions to use all available resources in accordance with the law to maintain a safe, peaceful and conducive environment in Islamabad.

They also ordered continuous reviews of security arrangements at important locations, stressing that peace, public safety and the uninterrupted continuation of lawful activities remain the top priorities.


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