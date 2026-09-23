Pakistan seeks bowling coach as Noffke's appointed Netherlands head coach

Noffke, currently Pakistan's white-ball bowling coach, was appointed by the Royal Dutch Cricket Association on an initial two-year contract through the end of 2028.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board posted an advertisement Wednesday for a new bowling coach for the national men's team, shortly after the Netherlands Cricket Board announced the appointment of Ashley Noffke as its head coach.





Noffke, currently Pakistan's white-ball bowling coach, was appointed by the Royal Dutch Cricket Association on an initial two-year contract through the end of 2028. He will lead the Netherlands in its qualification campaigns for the 2027 ODI and 2028 T20 World Cups.





There had been no indication in recent days that Noffke was set to leave his position with Pakistan, but the Netherlands' announcement was followed by the PCB advertising the bowling coach role.





Noffke is part of Pakistan's contingent for the upcoming Asian Games cricket competition. The men's national side is scheduled to depart from Karachi on Thursday.





The PCB advertisement does not mention Noffke or his departure. It seeks an experienced coach with a minimum Level III Cricket Coaching Accreditation and at least five years' experience in a similar role with elite cricketers or national and international teams.





Noffke joined Pakistan's backroom staff in 2025 as assistant coach and bowling lead, working alongside head coach Mike Hesson.





The PCB is accepting applications for the bowling coach position until Oct. 8.