Govt launches PAK app complaint system for petrol relief scheme

The Government of Pakistan has launched a digital complaints system for people facing issues with the petrol relief scheme.

The Government of Pakistan has launched a digital complaints system for people facing issues with the petrol relief scheme.

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, citizens can now submit and track their complaints through the PAK app.

To register a complaint, users need to open the PAK app and select the fuel complaint option. They can then provide details about the issue and enter relevant information about the petrol station involved.

After entering the required information, users can submit their complaints through the app and track their progress digitally.





How to register a complaint

Open the PAK app. Select the Fuel Complaint option. Enter details of the problem. Provide information about the relevant petrol station. Add any other required details and submit the complaint. Track the progress of the complaint through the app.



