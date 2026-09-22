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Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special

Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users

The update is designed to make conversations more creative.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Snapchat turns chat messages into songs

Snapchat is bringing artificial intelligence directly into its chats with a new feature that can transform ordinary messages into short songs. The tool, called "Create Song", is part of a larger update released for subscribers of Snapchat’s premium Lens+ service.


The new feature lets users press and hold a message inside a chat, select create option and choose a musical style. Available genres include options such as pop and rock. Snapchat then uses AI to turn the written message into a short original song that users can listen to before deciding whether to send it to someone.

The update is designed to make conversations more creative, but music is only one part of Snapchat’s latest AI push. For users who prefer working with photos, Snapchat has introduced AI Photoshoot. The feature is designed to improve pictures that did not turn out as planned.


It can help adjust images when someone blinked, looked away, made an unusual expression or was photographed under poor lighting. Another addition, AI Remix, allows Lens+ subscribers to take a Snap received from a friend and transform it into a different visual style before sending it back as a response.

Snapchat is also adding an AI-powered sticker feature that can change the appearance of saved, custom and received stickers. The company has also introduced enhanced AI fonts that allow users to give their captions different visual textures and appearances, including bubble-style lettering, spray-paint effects, foam-like designs and fuzzy looks.


The premium service includes exclusive lenses and augmented-reality effects, as well as generative features such as imagine lens, which creates images, and AI clips, which can turn a single photo into a five-second video.


Lens+ is part of Snapchat+, the company’s paid subscription program. Snap says Snapchat+ has more than 25 million subscribers worldwide. Lens+ costs $7.99 per month and includes a monthly limit on certain AI generations.


Snapchat said availability could differ by region during the rollout and that some users may receive access later.

The update arrives as Snapchat continues expanding beyond its traditional messaging and social features.


Together, the latest releases show how Snapchat is incorporating AI into its premium products while taking a different approach to AI-generated content on its public platform. The company has said fully AI-generated videos will not receive recommendations in Spotlight, the section where users discover content from people they do not already know.

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