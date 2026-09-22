Pakistan plans 100-acre marine-culture estate at Korangi Fisheries Harbour

The estate would combine mariculture and aquaculture operations with hatcheries, research and innovation, processing, value addition, cold-chain facilities and commercial services under a single development framework.

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced plans to establish a 100-acre Mariculture Investment and Development Estate at the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, aimed at boosting Pakistan's blue economy through integrated marine farming and research.





Speaking at a briefing session on the proposed project, Chaudhry said the estate would combine mariculture and aquaculture operations with hatcheries, research and innovation, processing, value addition, cold-chain facilities and commercial services under a single development framework.





According to the concept master plan, the estate would have four principal zones: a 30-acre mariculture zone, a 20-acre hatchery zone, a 20-acre aqua research park and a 20-acre commercial district.





Mariculture refers to the cultivation of marine organisms such as fish, shrimp, oysters, mussels and seaweed within coastal and ocean environments, while managing their interaction with the surrounding ecosystem.





"The development of a modern mariculture ecosystem can help Pakistan move towards higher-value fisheries production, strengthen aquatic seed production and promote value addition and export-oriented activities," Chaudhry said.





He said the hatchery zone would support advanced aquatic seed production, while the research park would provide facilities for research, innovation and training.





The estate would also include processing and cold-chain infrastructure, commercial and hospitality facilities, sustainable infrastructure and green spaces, according to the plan.





Proposed infrastructure includes an internal road network, power and renewable-energy facilities, water supply and treatment systems, wastewater treatment, information and communication technology, smart-estate management, security and surveillance, and green belts and landscaping.





Chaudhry said the initiative aims to attract investment, increase exports, generate employment and promote technology and innovation as part of Pakistan's blue economy.





"Investing in modern marine infrastructure and technology is essential for building a sustainable blue economy and creating new economic opportunities for coastal communities," he said.





The concept plan identifies the National Deep Sea Fishing Harbour, KoFHA as the institutional setting for the proposed development.