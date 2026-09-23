Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio

Pakistan reiterates its commitment to a polio-free future during talks at the U.N. General Assembly.

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Gates Foundation Chair Bill Gates discussed Pakistan’s push to eradicate polio and expand cooperation in health, agriculture and technology during a meeting Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.





Sharif thanked the Gates Foundation for its longstanding support and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to making Pakistan polio-free.





Gates recognized Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate polio and stressed that eradication remains essential to protecting future generations from the disease.





The prime minister also praised the foundation’s recent engagement in Pakistan, particularly its work on polio eradication, maternal and child health, nutrition, immunization, digitization and financial inclusion.





Sharif briefed Gates on agricultural reforms, highlighting the government’s focus on biotechnology, climate resilience, research, innovation and farmers’ capacity-building.

The two sides agreed to explore opportunities in improved seeds, livestock genetics and emerging agricultural technologies.





Sharif also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the Gates Foundation in public health, digital innovation and artificial intelligence.





The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthen cooperation on sustainable development, technological advancement and social-sector initiatives.

Sharif also invited Gates to visit Pakistan again at his earliest convenience, recalling his previous visits to the country.