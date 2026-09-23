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Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan

Ahsan Tahir says he could withdraw the Rawalpindi franchise if Rizwan is prevented from playing.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Mohammad Rizwan

LAHORE: Rawalpindi Pindiz owner Ahsan Tahir says he could pull his team out of the Pakistan Super League if Mohammad Rizwan is stopped from playing cricket, amid an ongoing inquiry involving the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter.


Tahir made the comments Wednesday in response to reports that Rizwan could face a ban. He called such a move unfair and said it would force him to reconsider his involvement in the PSL.


Tahir said Rizwan was a major reason he decided to buy the Pindiz franchise. He said his commitment to the team was closely tied to Rizwan’s leadership and presence in the game.


The franchise owner also described Rizwan as a mentor whose advice and values have influenced him beyond cricket.


Tahir said his business interests in Pakistan and the United States mean he does not depend on the PSL franchise for his livelihood.


The comments come as Rizwan faces an ongoing inquiry by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency over allegations involving online betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket and the possible leaking of information from the team’s dressing room during the Test series against England.


Rizwan’s mobile phone was taken into custody after the Lord’s Test in England. His lawyer, Qazi Umair Ali, told the Lahore High Court that Rizwan was called to a hotel lobby and questioned without receiving a formal notice.


The lawyer said Rizwan was told his phone would be returned within three hours, but the device has not been returned.


Rizwan and fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore earlier this month as part of the inquiry. Neither player has been formally found guilty of wrongdoing.


During a recent hearing, the Lahore High Court allowed the inquiry to continue but directed the NCCIA not to harass Rizwan or cause him unnecessary inconvenience. The court also asked the cricketer to cooperate with the investigation.


The inquiry has not resulted in any final finding against Rizwan, and there has been no official announcement of a ban.


Rizwan and Imam were among seven players released from Pakistan’s Test squad after the team's defeat to England at Lord’s.

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