Selma Blair pleads not guilty to assault charges after airport arrest

The 54-year-old actress appeared in Queens Criminal Court on Oct. 12 and was released on bail later.

NEW YORK: Actress Selma Blair has pleaded not guilty to two felony assault charges following her arrest at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport over an alleged altercation aboard a Delta Air Lines flight.

The 54-year-old actress appeared in Queens Criminal Court on Oct. 12 and was released on bail later that evening, according to the Associated Press. Her attorney disputed allegations that she intentionally harmed anyone.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” her representative told Variety, adding that she received medical attention after landing and was in stable condition.

Port Authority police said two flight attendants reported injuries during the Oct. 11 incident, with one taken to a hospital for evaluation, Reuters reported.

According to a criminal court affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, a Port Authority officer alleged that Blair repeatedly kicked her in the face, neck and chest while the officer was helping secure her to a stretcher.

The officer reported swelling around her jaw and substantial pain. A registered nurse at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center separately alleged that Blair kicked her in the chest while she was assisting with a medical transfer early on Oct. 12.

Both allegations form the basis of second-degree assault charges.

Judge Indira Kahn set bail at $20,000 in cash, a $60,000 bond or a $60,000 partially secured bond. The court also issued an order of protection for the nurse.

Blair was traveling from Los Angeles International Airport aboard Delta Flight 938 when the incident occurred. Port Authority officers responded at JFK at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 11, after the aircraft had parked at its gate.

TMZ reported that Blair punched one flight attendant and bit another. According to radio communications described by ABC News, the pilot requested medical personnel to meet the aircraft after receiving preliminary reports of bite marks and a bloody nose.

Delta said the incident had no operational impact on the flight, which arrived ahead of schedule. The airline said it had “zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior” and emphasized the safety of passengers and crew.

Blair’s attorney, Shawn Barnes, told the court that the actress had missed several doses of medication used to control serious neurological symptoms. He also said she had worked long hours before traveling and had fallen and hit her head during the flight.

Barnes argued that the circumstances, combined with the effects of altitude, left Blair severely confused and disoriented. He maintained that the alleged conduct was not intentional.

Blair publicly disclosed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. Her representatives have not identified the medication involved in the incident or released a medical assessment establishing its cause.

Blair’s service dog, Scout, was safe after the incident and was collected at JFK by her attorney, according to TMZ.

The English Labrador has accompanied the actress as a service dog since 2021. In a 2022 interview cited by PEOPLE, Blair said her neurologist had recommended considering a dog for physical and emotional support.

She explained that Scout helped her stand and regain her balance when she experienced muscle spasms or difficulty moving, describing the assistance as a source of greater independence.

The FBI issued Blair a violation notice alleging assault aboard the aircraft, according to a federal law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The notice is to be addressed in federal petty violations court in Brooklyn. No appearance date had been set in the reporting reviewed. ABC News also reported that the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the flight incident.

Blair’s next court appearance on the New York state charges is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2027.