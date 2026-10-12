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Only four months left until Ramadan as the Jumada al-Awwal moon is sighted

The first day of Jumada al-Awwal would fall on October 13.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan announces October 13 as first day of Jumada al-Awwal 1448 AH

LAHORE: Chairman of Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, has announced the sighting of the moon for Jumada al-Awwal 1448 AH, declaring Tuesday, October 13, 2026, as the first day of the Islamic month.


A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad . Meetings of zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees were also held in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.


Representatives of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the Ministry of Science and Technology attended this meeting.


According to the committee chairman, reports of the moon sighting were received from various parts of Pakistan, including Gwadar, Jiwani and Pasni. Following the confirmation of these reports, the committee announced that the first day of Jumada al-Awwal would fall on October 13.


During the meeting, special prayers were offered for Pakistan’s security, stability, development and prosperity. Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad prayed for Allah to protect the country from internal and external threats.


Prayers were also offered for unity in the Muslim world, the protection of the Haramain Sharifain, and the freedom of oppressed Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Gaza and Palestine.

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