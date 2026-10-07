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Ronaldo says he left Portugal camp over broken promises by coach, accepts punishment

He acknowledged skipping greetings with fans and heading straight to the locker room after the match, saying, “It was my mistake, and I shouldn’t have done that.”

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Cristiano Ronaldo said he left Portugal’s national team training camp because coach Jorge Jesus broke promises to him, and acknowledged he should be punished for his unauthorized departure.


In a 10-page statement posted on social media on the 7th, the 41-year-old Al Nassr forward broke his silence a week after the incident. He said he had prepared a retirement letter to send to the nation after the FIFA World Cup in North America, but the football association president asked him to reconsider and sought his opinion on appointing a new manager. Ronaldo said he recommended Jesus and believed at the time it was the right choice.


Ronaldo said conflicts accumulated after Jesus took charge and came to a head during last month’s UEFA Nations League match against Norway, a 2-1 win. He said Jesus promised him playing time but kept him on the bench, breaking a first promise. Ronaldo said he asked to play 30 minutes and warmed up from halftime, but was never substituted.


He acknowledged skipping greetings with fans and heading straight to the locker room after the match, saying, “It was my mistake, and I shouldn’t have done that.”


Ronaldo said the bigger clash came two days later. He claimed he and Jesus agreed he would truthfully explain why he did not appear in the Norway match during a press conference, but the coach broke the agreement and instead made aggressive remarks toward him, violating a second promise.


After clashing with the coach and leaving the team, Ronaldo apologized to his teammates and the public. He said responsibility for leaving the camp lies entirely with him and that his actions should be evaluated and punished by the football association. As team captain, he said, he should face harsher punishment.


Ronaldo rejected retirement rumors. He said that after accepting all imposed disciplinary actions, he will prepare to compete and win for the national team again, as he always has, leaving room for a return.

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