Five foods to improve your digestion

Good digestion is important for overall health. The digestive system helps the body break down food, absorb nutrients and remove waste. Eating a balanced diet that includes fiber, fluids and nutrient-rich foods can support healthy digestion and may help reduce common problems such as constipation and bloating.

Good digestion is important for overall health. The digestive system helps the body break down food, absorb nutrients and remove waste. Eating a balanced diet that includes fiber, fluids and nutrient-rich foods can support healthy digestion and may help reduce common problems such as constipation and bloating.

Here are five foods that can support better digestion.

1. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support the gut microbiome. A healthy balance of gut bacteria can help the digestive system function properly. Choose plain yogurt with little or no added sugar for a healthier option. Yogurt can be eaten with fruit, added to smoothies or served alongside meals.

2. Apples

Apples are a good source of dietary fiber, particularly a type of soluble fiber called pectin. Fiber can help support regular bowel movements and overall digestive health. Eating an apple with its skin provides more fiber. However, people who are sensitive to certain types of carbohydrates may experience bloating after eating apples.

3. Oats

Oats are rich in soluble fiber, which can help support regular digestion. When mixed with water, soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance that can help move food through the digestive system. Oatmeal can be a simple breakfast choice and can be combined with fruits, nuts or seeds for added nutrients.

4. Bananas

Bananas provide fiber and are generally easy to digest. They can be a convenient snack and may help support regular bowel movements. Ripe bananas are particularly easy for many people to tolerate. They can also be added to oatmeal, yogurt or smoothies.

5. Ginger

Ginger has traditionally been used to support digestion and may help with nausea and stomach discomfort. Fresh ginger can be added to warm water or tea, grated into meals or used in cooking. A small amount is usually enough to add flavor without overwhelming a dish.

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