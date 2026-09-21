Obesity linked to premature death and 229 diseases, forum told

Endocrinologist Dr Abbas Raza said obesity was not simply an issue of appearance or willpower but a serious medical condition that could affect nearly every organ.

KARACHI: Obesity is associated with as many as 229 diseases and may reduce life expectancy by five to 11 years, endocrinologists and medical specialists warned, urging early lifestyle changes and medically supervised treatment for the chronic condition.

More than 1,100 doctors from Sindh and other parts of Pakistan attended the Metabolic Health Forum , where experts described obesity as a major risk factor for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, disability and premature death.

Endocrinologist Dr. Abbas Raza said obesity was not simply an issue of appearance or willpower but a serious medical condition that could affect nearly every organ of the body.

He cited data showing that knee osteoarthritis affects 52% of people living with obesity, while hypertension affects 51%, sleep apnea 40%, fatty liver disease 29%, and heart attacks and diabetes 21% each. Major depression was reported in 19% of people living with obesity.

Raza said one in four Pakistanis was living with obesity, with women and children increasingly affected. Urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, sugary drinks, energy-dense foods and insufficient physical activity were contributing to the growing burden.

He warned that more than 75% of people with excess weight did not consider themselves overweight or obese, preventing many from making lifestyle changes or seeking medical help until serious complications developed.

The link between obesity and diabetes was particularly concerning. According to International Diabetes Federation figures cited at the forum, 34.5 million Pakistani adults have diabetes, with prevalence reaching 31.4%.

Experts said lifestyle changes remained central to obesity management, but suitable patients could also benefit from newer therapies prescribed by qualified doctors alongside a healthy diet, physical activity and long-term medical follow-up.

Prof A.H. Amir explained that GLP-1 medicines act like natural signals in the body, helping regulate appetite and blood sugar.

He said their value should be assessed not only by the immediate cost of treatment but also by their potential to prevent hospital admissions, disability and costly heart and kidney complications.

Evidence presented at the forum indicated that semaglutide could offer benefits beyond weight and blood sugar control. The SELECT study found a 20% reduction in cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke among relevant high-risk patients, while the FLOW study reported a 24% reduction in serious kidney outcomes.

Experts also cited a major clinical trial in which patients receiving semaglutide lost nearly 15% of their body weight. A review published in Endocrine Practice reported potential benefits for cardiovascular, kidney and liver health, as well as quality of life.

While acknowledging the potential benefits of these therapies, specialists stressed that treatment decisions should be based on individual patient circumstances.

Prof. Saeed A. Mahar said body mass index was a useful measure but should not be the sole basis for treatment. Doctors should also consider waist circumference, existing medical conditions and previous attempts to manage weight through diet and exercise.

Dr. Faisal Masood Qureshi said Pakistan was producing affordable weight-management medicines that met international quality standards. He stressed the importance of uninterrupted supplies, trained prescribers and stronger safeguards against counterfeit products and unsupervised use.