HMC experts publish two major medical studies in international journals

A study on malaria has revealed that 43.2 per cent of patients diagnosed with the disease were also suffering from other infectious illnesses, while 22.2 per cent were found to have dengue.





PESHAWAR: Two major research studies by medical experts at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on infectious diseases and burn surgery have been published in international medical journals, highlighting advances in medical research in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





A study on malaria has revealed that 43.2 per cent of patients diagnosed with the disease were also suffering from other infectious illnesses, while 22.2 per cent were found to have dengue.





During the study, researchers screened 5,022 patients presenting with fever, of whom 81 were confirmed to have malaria.

Medical experts emphasised the importance of screening malaria patients for other infectious diseases, including dengue, chikungunya and typhoid, to ensure accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.





The malaria study has been published in the international medical journal JCPSP and is also indexed in PubMed.

In a separate study, HMC researchers reported encouraging outcomes from surgery performed on patients with burn injuries affecting their hands.





The research examined 177 patients and found that partial skin graft failure occurred in only 7.3 per cent of cases, while no patient experienced complete graft loss.





According to the findings, only 4.5 per cent of patients experienced recurrent contractures of the hands or fingers within three months of surgery.





The researchers highlighted the importance of combining surgical treatment with splinting and physiotherapy to improve hand function and support recovery.





The study has been published in the Pakistan Journal of Medical and Health Sciences.





The two research achievements by HMC medical experts are being viewed as an important contribution to the promotion of medical research and improved healthcare practices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



