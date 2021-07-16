Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19

The pre-Olympics exhibition game between the US Men’s National Team and Australia on Friday has been canceled, according to USA Basketball, due to COVID-19 health and safety standards.

The decision was made late on Thursday by USA Basketball. As the teams prepare for the postponed 2020 Summer Games, the United States Women’s National Team will face Australia on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Team USA guard Bradley Beal was judged unable to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after being placed in USA Basketball’s health and safety regulations on Wednesday. Forward Jerami Grant was also placed in the protocols on Thursday, according to USA Basketball.

Three members of the USA Select Team tested positive for COVID-19, according to US National Team coach Gregg Popovich. At practices, the Select Team competes against the National Team.

Before the Summer Games, Team USA is anticipated to replace Beal on the roster.

The men’s and women’s national teams will still play Spain and Nigeria in exhibition games in Las Vegas on Sunday. On July 25, in Saitama, Japan, the men’s team plays France in their first game of the Tokyo Olympics.