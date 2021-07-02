Double Click 728 x 90
Samsung Announced Five Years Security Updates for Enterprise Devices

02nd Jul, 2021.
Samsung has released the enterprise variants of some of its devices that get special treatment.

These devices come with additional features necessary for protecting enterprise data. Moreover, these devices can only install the software that has been approved by the company. Also, Samsung provides extended support compared to its consumer devices.

Most of Samsung’s business-oriented phones and tablets get four years of security updates from the date of their release.

The tech giant recently announced that it will be extending the period by another year for some of its enterprise devices. These devices include the Galaxy S20, S20+, Note20, Note20 Ultra, XCover 5, and Galaxy Tab Active 3.

All of these devices will receive monthly or quarterly updates for five years from the date of their release.

