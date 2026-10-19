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Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area

Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff

A homemade hair mask made with yogurt, sugar and mustard oil is one traditional remedy used for hair care.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Dandruff and an itchy scalp are common problems during winter, often leaving hair looking dull and lifeless. In some cases, white flakes accumulate around the hair roots, making them difficult to remove.


A homemade hair mask made with yogurt, sugar and mustard oil is one traditional remedy used for hair care. However, its effectiveness in treating dandruff has not been established scientifically.


Ingredients for the Hair Mask


2 tablespoons of yogurt


1 tablespoon of sugar


1 tablespoon of mustard oil


How to Prepare and Apply the Mask


Mix the yogurt, sugar and mustard oil in a bowl until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.


Gently apply the mixture to the scalp and hair. After a short period, wash it off thoroughly with water and a mild shampoo to remove any residue.


Tips for Managing Dandruff


Although home remedies are popular, they may not address the underlying causes of dandruff. Medicated shampoos containing ingredients such as ketoconazole, selenium sulfide or zinc pyrithione are commonly used to control the condition.


Avoid applying the mixture if it causes irritation, redness or itching. If dandruff persists, becomes severe or is accompanied by scalp inflammation, consult a dermatologist.


Earlier, Persistent scalp itching may appear to be a minor problem, but frequent scratching can affect overall scalp and hair health, with several conditions potentially contributing to the irritation.


A dry scalp is one of the common causes of itching. Dehydration, cold weather and excessive shampooing can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness, flaking and irritation.


Dandruff is another common cause. In some cases, an overgrowth of a yeast-like fungus on the scalp can cause irritation and itching. Fungal infections can also trigger persistent itching and may worsen without appropriate treatment.


Stress and anxiety may also aggravate some skin conditions. Because physical and mental health are closely connected, reducing stress may help manage scalp irritation in some people.

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