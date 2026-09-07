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Build the Beat is wrapping up its first season as new rap edition teased

The final showdown of BOL Entertainment’s show “Build the Beat” Season One is wrapping up, with fans being invited to vote for their favorite performer before voting closes September 8.

Web Desk September 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The final showdown of BOL Entertainment’s show Build the Beat Season One is wrapping up, with fans invited to vote for their favorite performer before voting closes Sept. 8.

The Season One finale features Arish Khan and Hifzah Sheikh competing for the top spot in the music competition. The finale has sparked excitement among viewers, who can support their preferred finalist through the official voting process.

As Season One heads toward its conclusion, Build the Beat has teased an upcoming Season Two Rap Edition, promising a new chapter for the competition.

Build the Beat is the part of Studio Hub, a broader umbrella platform that features eight playlists. Build the Beat is one of those playlists, developed in response to audience appetite for music, and viewers embraced it, praising the show for its energy and engagement.

A teaser for the new edition has been released, giving fans a first look at the rap-focused season. While the official launch date for the Rap Edition has not been announced, the teaser has generated anticipation for a new direction in the competition.

The Rap Edition will mark the next phase of Build the Beat, expanding the platform’s focus into rap and hip-hop while introducing new performers and sounds to the competition.


With voting for the Season One finale ending September 8 and Season Two already being teased, “Build the Beat” is keeping audiences engaged as it prepares to move from its first season into its next musical chapter.

Fans can follow the official “Build the Beat” social media channels for updates on the Season One winner, voting results and the announcement of the Season Two Rap Edition launch date.

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