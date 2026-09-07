Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death in drugs case

Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa was among 12 people sentenced to death for their alleged role in a drug trafficking network, according to Egyptian state media.

Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa was among 12 people sentenced to death for their alleged role in a drug trafficking network, according to Egyptian state media.

The state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported that the defendants were part of a criminal group accused of importing ingredients intended for the manufacture of drugs with the aim of selling them.

The group was also found to have possessed illegal firearms, according to the report.

Khalifa, 39, is known for hosting the television program “Mission Impossible,” which focused on crime-related topics. She has denied the allegations against her.

Nine other defendants were sentenced to life in prison, while seven were acquitted.

Khalifa’s lawyer said she would appeal the death sentence.

The verdict was initially announced last month. However, the sentence was finalized a month later after the court obtained a religious opinion from Egypt’s Grand Mufti, a legal requirement in death penalty cases.

During the trial, the court was told that authorities had seized more than 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds) of drugs, along with raw materials allegedly imported for their manufacture.

According to Al-Ahram, 20 witnesses testified for the prosecution, while electronic evidence, including conversations and video clips, was also presented.

State-run Al Youm Al Sabea reported that during a court hearing last September, a judge asked Khalifa about her alleged role in the case. She reportedly said she had never seen drugs until her photograph was taken at the office of the Anti-Narcotics Authority.

According to Amnesty International’s 2025 report, 492 death sentences were handed down in Egypt that year, while 23 executions were carried out.

The report said the defendants in those cases were convicted of crimes including rape and drug trafficking, rather than “intentional killing.” Amnesty said international law and standards restrict the use of the death penalty to crimes involving intentional killing.