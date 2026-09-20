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Clean Punjab is foundation for healthy, prosperous future, says Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said cleanliness is considered half of faith for every Muslim and that a clean Punjab is the foundation for a healthy and prosperous future.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said cleanliness is considered half of faith for every Muslim and that a clean Punjab is the foundation for a healthy and prosperous future.

In her message on World Cleanup Day, Maryam Nawaz said the Suthra Punjab Project was helping build a new and healthier Punjab. She described it as the world’s largest project of its kind.

The chief minister said a systematic program to clean 25,000 villages, as well as cities, had been launched for the first time. She said cleanliness on roads, streets and in neighborhoods across Punjab was also being monitored through Safe City cameras.

Maryam Nawaz said ensuring clean streets and neighborhoods was the government’s responsibility, while maintaining cleanliness was the responsibility of citizens. She said sustainable and environmentally friendly measures were also being introduced under the Suthra Punjab Programme.

She said a clean environment could help prevent diseases and provide a better quality of life. She added that making Punjab clean and green and protecting public health were among the government’s top priorities.

The chief minister said keeping the planet clean was essential to protecting the environment and ensuring its survival. She described keeping one’s surroundings clean as a shared social responsibility.

According to Maryam Nawaz, arrangements were being made for waste recycling, waste management and keeping public places clean.

She said a clean Pakistan was the foundation of a healthy and developed country. Maryam Nawaz urged citizens to dispose of waste properly, reduce their use of plastic and play their role in keeping their homes, streets and neighborhoods clean.

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