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Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program

The award recognizes the Punjab government’s efforts to provide housing to eligible residents.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award in Oman

MUSCAT: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has received the prestigious UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award in Muscat, Oman, for the province’s flagship "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" housing program, which aims to help low-income families secure affordable homes.

The award recognizes the Punjab government’s efforts to provide housing to eligible residents and expand home ownership across the province. The program was launched Aug. 21, 2024, with implementation planned over four and a half years.


The recognition has been welcomed by senior Punjab government officials, who called it an important achievement for Pakistan and a recognition of the work behind the housing initiative.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the award reflects international recognition of Maryam Nawaz’s vision to provide ordinary families with secure homes, dignity and greater economic stability.


Aurangzeb said more than 200,000 homes have already been delivered across Punjab through the program. She said the initiative is helping families gain greater financial and social security.


The program mainly focuses on low-income families living in rented homes and informal settlements who want to own a permanent home.

According to information published on the program’s official website, the initiative aims to help families obtain residential property and address the housing challenges faced by people who do not have permanent homes.


Punjab Education Minister Sikandar Hayat also praised the award and highlighted Housing Minister Bilal Yaseen’s role in implementing the chief minister’s housing vision.


Sikandar Hayat said the honor recognizes the commitment, dedication and responsibility involved in delivering the program and he praised the efforts to turn the housing plan into reality.


The award gives the Punjab government’s housing initiative international recognition as it continues its efforts to expand home ownership among eligible families across the province.

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