Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus

The meeting marked the first gathering of the R4 foreign ministers with their European counterparts.

Ishaq Dar expressed Pakistan’s full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar joined counterparts from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom in Istanbul to discuss rising regional tensions, strengthen diplomatic efforts and advance peace and stability across the Gulf region.





The meeting marked the first gathering of the Regional Four (R4) foreign ministers with their European counterparts, providing a platform to exchange views on regional developments and their social and economic consequences.

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Ishaq Dar briefed the participants on Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic and mediation efforts to de-escalate tensions, prevent renewed hostilities and promote regional peace. The ministers agreed to continue engaging through the expanded diplomatic format.





On the sidelines of the meeting, Ishaq Dar also held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt.





The two ministers reaffirmed the longstanding ties between the countries and stressed the importance of continued high-level engagement.





They discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade, business partnerships, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, connectivity, renewable energy, defense and people-to-people exchanges.

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Both officials also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in Palestine and the wider Middle East, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges.





Ishaq Dar also had a warm and cordial meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the R-4 Ministerial Meeting.





The two leaders reaffirmed the enduring strength of the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and their commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership through close cooperation across all areas of interest and regular consultations at all levels.

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Ishaq Dar expressed Pakistan’s full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





Both leaders underscored the special bond between the two countries, reinforced by the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement and the Makkah Defense Alliance, and their shared commitment to regional peace, security and stability.





Ishaq Dar also met with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in Istanbul, the two sides expressed satisfaction with Pakistan-UK bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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They exchanged views on evolving regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and continued engagement. The UK Foreign Secretary commended Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

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Furthermore, Ishaq Dar met with France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot by recalling their recent meeting on the sidelines of the last UNGA, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen Pakistan-France bilateral cooperation.





Ishaq Dar underscored the importance of sustained engagement and regular dialogue to advance bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.





They also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, including the wider economic and social repercussions of ongoing crises, particularly the impact on energy costs.





Both sides emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges and promoting peace and international cooperation.





Foreign Minister Barrot appreciated Pakistan’s role and Ishaq Dar personal efforts in promoting sustained engagement and advancing diplomatic efforts towards regional peace and stability.





The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to closer consultations and continued coordination through the R4 framework on issues of mutual interest.