Karachi braces for warm days and unhealthy air

Temperatures may reach 34°C as the city records an unhealthy AQI of 174, ranking fifth among the world's most polluted cities.

Karachi: According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi is expected to experience warm days and cooler nights, while its air quality remains unhealthy.





The city's temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 86% and northerly winds blowing at 8 kilometers per hour. The overnight temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius.





The maximum temperature is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with little change anticipated during the day. Daytime temperatures are likely to decline from the beginning of December.





Light fog has also been reported in the city's outskirts.





Meanwhile, Karachi ranked fifth among the world's most polluted cities, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 174. Lahore topped the list with a reading of 366, followed by Dhaka in second place.





Lahore's air quality was classified as hazardous, while Karachi's reading fell in the unhealthy category.





Under the AQI scale, readings between 150 and 200 indicate unhealthy air quality, scores from 200 to 300 are classified as very unhealthy, and readings above 300 indicate hazardous conditions.