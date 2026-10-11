KP governor Faisal Kundi vows crackdown on terrorism, corruption at advisory council’s first meeting

Faisal Kundi stressed that the federal government and the public had placed their trust in the initiative.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gov. Faisal Karim Kundi pledged stronger counterterrorism operations, improved police resources and zero tolerance for corruption on Sunday, Oct. 11, as he chaired the first meeting of an 11-member advisory council tasked with advancing peace, security and development in the violence-hit province.





Faisal Kundi said restoring law and order and eliminating terrorism were the government’s top priorities, emphasizing that development could not move forward without peace. He called for coordinated action against militant networks and their facilitators, along with effective implementation of the National Action Plan and other counterterrorism measures.





“The first priority is peace, followed by development and other matters,” Kundi said, outlining the council’s responsibilities.





He welcomed the council members and congratulated them on their appointments, warning that they would face significant challenges and must deliver measurable results. He said the government would not establish committees only to abandon them after a few months.





Faisal Kundi stressed that the federal government and the public had placed their trust in the initiative, adding that the council must demonstrate its commitment through practical measures. He pledged his full support and said he would remain available to assist its members.





Addressing the security situation, Faisal Kundi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had suffered enormous losses in the fight against terrorism. He pledged to strengthen the writ of the state in the districts most affected by militant violence and ensure that residents receive the security and essential services they deserve.





He also emphasized the need to provide modern equipment and resources to the provincial police. Faisal Kundi said police personnel must have the state’s full backing as they confront security threats. He added that the government would seek to eliminate the networks sustaining terrorism while improving public services in affected districts.





“The state’s responsibility is to give young people pens, books and hope, not guns,” Kundi said, stressing the importance of providing opportunities for the province’s youth.









Faisal Kundi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in natural resources, highlighting its gas production and water resources as potential drivers of economic growth.





He called for collective efforts to promote the province’s prosperity and improve access to basic services. He also said the provincial government could adopt successful initiatives from other provinces while developing policies that other regions could learn from.





Faisal Kundi said the advisory council must translate public confidence into tangible improvements rather than political statements or unfulfilled promises.





Addressing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Kundi said constitutional measures had been taken in response to what he described as extraordinary circumstances in the province.





He declined to engage in political arguments or blame, saying his central message was to move Khyber Pakhtunkhwa toward peace, development and prosperity.