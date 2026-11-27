Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye seek closer defence ties

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the committee reviewed the evolving security situation in the region.





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional security and intensifying collective efforts to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee of the Makkah Agreement in Islamabad.





According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the committee reviewed the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated the three countries’ resolve to work collectively for regional peace, security and stability.





The participants also reviewed the outcomes of ongoing political and military consultations and agreed to continue coordination on matters of mutual interest, support efforts to reduce regional tensions and encourage peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.





The committee strongly condemned continued attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Kingdom in safeguarding its security in accordance with the collective defence provisions of the agreement.





The three sides also pledged to strengthen cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, training and capacity-building to enhance the collective capabilities and coordination of their armed forces.





Addressing the media after the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the committee comprises the foreign and defence ministers, as well as chiefs of defence forces and general staff, of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.





Dar said Pakistan was represented at the meeting by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, alongside him.





The Saudi delegation included Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Chief of General Staff Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.





The Turkish delegation was led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and included National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.





Dar said the participants also reviewed progress on decisions taken at previous meetings of the Makkah