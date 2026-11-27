Two Italian technicians killed in Kuwait drone attack

The victims were maintaining air defense systems at a military facility when the strike occurred, as Iran denied responsibility and European leaders condemned the attack.

The victims were maintaining air defense systems at a military facility when the strike occurred, as Iran denied responsibility and European leaders condemned the attack.





Two Italian technicians were killed in a drone attack on a military air defense facility in Kuwait on Thursday, raising fresh concerns about the widening conflict in the Gulf as Iran denied responsibility for the strike.





Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the victims were civilian employees of Rheinmetall Italia, the Italian branch of German defense company Rheinmetall. They were maintaining detection equipment at the facility when the attack took place.





Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said its armed forces detected and intercepted several hostile drones in the country’s airspace at around 2 p.m. However, falling shrapnel struck a vital military site, causing material damage and initially injuring four people, including the two Italian technicians, a Kuwaiti national and a Pakistani resident.





The two Italian workers later died from their injuries, the ministry confirmed. Tajani said the technicians had been maintaining detection antennas used by Kuwait’s military air defense system.

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Iran rejects accusations





Iran denied carrying out the attack. Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesperson for the Iranian armed forces, said no military or offensive operations had been conducted by Iranian forces in the region.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also rejected Tehran’s involvement during a phone call with Tajani, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry. He described the incident as suspicious and said Iran was willing to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to establish the origin of the strike.





Tajani, however, said the drone used in the attack was manufactured in Iran, adding that several pro-Iranian militias operate in the region.





Rheinmetall confirmed the deaths of its two employees, saying they had been providing technical support for air defense systems. The company expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saying its management and workforce were devastated.





Italy and European leaders condemn strike





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered condolences to the victims’ families, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for stronger international pressure on Iran to stop attacks against Gulf countries.





Von der Leyen said the incident highlighted the importance of Gulf security to Europe and the wider international community.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, describing it as a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law.





The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran, the United States and their regional allies. Iran has launched attacks on Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets in retaliation for American and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.





Earlier this month, Kuwait reported intercepting drone attacks targeting an air base that hosts U.S. forces, further raising concerns about the conflict spreading across the Gulf.