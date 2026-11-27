Turkey's celebrity drug probe: singer arrested, actors' earnings revealed

Ceylan Kaya faces money laundering charges, while Özcan Deniz, Burcu Özberk and Deniz Çakır reveal their incomes and deny allegations during questioning.

A celebrity drug investigation in Turkey has taken a dramatic turn, with singer Ceylan Kaya arrested and three well-known actors revealing their monthly incomes during questioning. Özcan Deniz, Burcu Özberk and Deniz Çakır have all denied the allegations, while nine suspects have been released under a ban on leaving the country.





The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, concerns alleged prostitution, drug trafficking, supplying illegal substances, and drug use or possession.





Authorities issued arrest warrants for 35 suspects after examining witness statements, confidential witness accounts and digital evidence obtained from seized mobile phones and other devices. The findings reportedly raised suspicions of drug use or possession.





24 suspects detained in celebrity investigation





A total of 24 people, including several prominent entertainment figures, were taken into custody as part of the investigation.





Those detained included singer Ceylan Kaya and actors Özcan Deniz, Burcu Özberk and Deniz Çakır, along with Murat Ceylan, Ufuk Gündoğdu, Deniz Sözen, Murat Başoğlu and other suspects.





After completing their police procedures and medical examinations, the suspects were transferred to the courthouse. Prosecutors recorded statements from 10 suspects, while the remaining 14 were returned to police custody for further questioning.

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Ceylan Kaya jailed as nine celebrities released





Following their court appearances, singer Ceylan Kaya was remanded in custody on charges of laundering proceeds of crime.





However, nine other suspects, including Özcan Deniz, Burcu Özberk and Deniz Çakır Baykal, were released under judicial control with a ban on foreign travel.

The other released suspects were Murat Ceylan, Ufuk Gündoğdu, Deniz Sözen, Murat Başoğlu, İbrahim Yılmaz and Onur Yüksel.





How much do Özcan Deniz, Burcu Özberk and Deniz Çakır earn?





The actors' statements have drawn attention not only because of their responses to the allegations but also because of the monthly incomes they declared to prosecutors.

Özcan Deniz reported earning 500,000 Turkish lira per month, while Deniz Çakır declared 400,000 lira and Burcu Özberk reported a monthly income of 300,000 lira.





Özcan Deniz denies drug allegations





In his statement, Deniz said he had no accounts registered in his name on stock market or investment fund platforms. He also disclosed that he owned seven or eight properties and one vehicle.





The actor said he had been receiving treatment for a heart condition for nearly two years and was taking prescribed medication.

Denying any involvement with illegal drugs, Deniz said he had never used them or associated with people involved in their sale or distribution.





"I have been a professional artist for approximately 35 years. I have never used drugs, nor have I been in the same environment as people who use them," he said.

He described his detention as upsetting and expressed confidence that his blood and hair test results would support his denial. Deniz rejected all allegations and requested that prosecutors issue a decision of non-prosecution.





Deniz Çakır says she has never used illegal substances





Actress Deniz Çakır declared a monthly income of 400,000 Turkish lira and reiterated her earlier statement to police. She provided prosecutors with her mobile phone password and said she used prescription medication but had never taken illegal drugs.





"I have prescribed medication that I use. Apart from that, I have never used any illegal substances. I do not know anyone who sells drugs, and I reject the allegations against me," she said.





Burcu Özberk explains why she avoids nightlife





Actress Burcu Özberk, who reported earning 300,000 Turkish lira per month, told prosecutors that her demanding filming schedule left her with little time for social activities.

She said she generally spent her time travelling between home and work and rarely went out at night.





"I usually have a busy schedule because of television series filming. I mostly go from work to home and from home to work. Therefore, I rarely go out at night. I have neither been in nor would I put myself in environments where drugs are used," she said.





Özberk also denied using illegal drugs or any medication requiring a green prescription. She rejected the accusations and requested a decision not to prosecute her.





The actress further asked prosecutors to examine and return her mobile phone as soon as possible, explaining that it contained television scripts and other professional material. She also requested that a private expert examine the device, if possible, before it was returned.