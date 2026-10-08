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Madhubala, Malika receive specialized care as foreign experts arrive

Officials said special attention was being given to the elephants' medical treatment, diet and overall care.

Web Desk October 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: A team of foreign wildlife and veterinary experts has arrived in Karachi to examine and treat elephants Madhubala and Malika at the city's Safari Park, officials said.

Officials said special attention was being given to the elephants' medical treatment, diet and overall care. The foreign experts have been brought in particularly to assess Madhubala's health and determine the best course of treatment.

A team of Sri Lankan experts, led by Dr. Badika and Dr. Amir Khalil, has arrived in Karachi, while specialists from FOUR PAWS, an international wildlife welfare organization, are also assisting with the process.

The Sri Lankan experts and FOUR PAWS specialists will jointly examine Madhubala and Malika and oversee their treatment.

The experts will collect blood samples from both elephants and conduct other medical tests, including X-rays, officials said.

According to officials, Madhubala has faced problems with her immune system and bones following treatment for tuberculosis.

Madhubala was transferred to Safari Park about two years ago after the death of Noor Jehan, another elephant at Karachi Zoo.

On Sept. 14, Madhubala collapsed while standing at Safari Park and had to be lifted with the help of a crane.

Officials said all necessary measures were being taken to provide both elephants with appropriate treatment and care and support their recovery.

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