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Pakistan Single Window adds remote biometric verification through Nadra’s PakID App

The change eliminates the need to visit a Nadra e-Sahulat Centre in person for subscription, subscription renewal and profile updates.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) users can now complete mandatory biometric verification remotely through their smartphones under an integration with the National Database and Registration Authority’s PakID Mobile App, PSW said.


The change eliminates the need to visit a Nadra e-Sahulat Centre in person for subscription, subscription renewal and profile updates, PSW said.


Under the previous system, biometric verification for PSW services required users to appear in person at a Nadra e-Sahulat Centre. Eligible users can now complete the process remotely, subject to applicable Nadra requirements.


PSW said the facility is expected to benefit overseas Pakistanis engaged in trade-related activities in the country. Eligible overseas users will be able to complete their PSW biometric verification through the PakID app, reducing the need to travel to Pakistan for that purpose.


Both verification channels will remain available during an interim period. Users may either complete verification digitally through the PakID Mobile App or continue visiting Nadra e-Sahulat Centres.


Syed Aftab Haider, CEO of PSW, said the integration reflects the agency’s commitment to responding to the needs of the PSW community in Pakistan and overseas.


“By enabling remote biometric verification, we are removing another physical trip in the onboarding process and making the PSW user journey more convenient, accessible and user driven,” Haider said.


According to PSW, the integration removes the only physical visit previously required during the subscription process, allowing the entire process to be completed digitally.


PSW said the initiative is part of its broader efforts to expand digital solutions, improve accessibility and simplify procedures for businesses.

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