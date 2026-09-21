Monday, September 21, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, September 21, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

Government ensuring fuel supplies amid global price surge, minister says

The region is passing through a highly sensitive period, with ongoing conflict and attacks on Saudi Arabia affecting global oil supplies and prices

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government is making every effort to ensure uninterrupted petroleum supplies and ease the burden on poor households as international oil prices climb sharply, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said Sunday.


Speaking to reporters, Malik said the region is passing through a highly sensitive period, with ongoing conflict and attacks on Saudi Arabia affecting global oil supplies and prices. Pakistan has struggled with high fuel prices for months, he said, noting that diesel prices have reached unprecedented levels in international markets.


He pointed to fuel shortages and high prices in parts of Europe, including France, where diesel has surpassed €2.40 per liter. Dubai crude recently closed at about $118.40 per barrel, he said, while diesel prices have risen even more sharply internationally.


Malik said the government is reviewing the situation carefully and will make decisions weighing both available resources and the financial burden on the public. Despite financial and resource constraints, he said, the state will take whatever steps are necessary to protect its interests.


The government has allocated roughly 30 billion to 40 billion rupees for measures aimed at providing relief to economically weaker segments, according to the minister. He said the federal government released 180 million rupees in a single day under a petrol-related relief mechanism, with payments made to about 7,300 petrol pumps nationwide. More than 2 million people have registered under the initiative, he added, while about 25 million motorcycles are operating across Pakistan.


Malik said the government is also preparing for challenges expected during the winter season, particularly concerns over liquefied natural gas supplies.


He said he invited Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch to his office and briefed him on the government’s position and the fuel situation. While the party has the right to hold peaceful protests, Malik said, it should also present practical solutions to the country’s problems. He added that the government will not allow any attempt to march on or besiege Islamabad.


Responding to criticism from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Malik said the provincial chief executive should focus on his responsibilities instead of repeatedly criticizing the federal government.


On proposals to create new provinces, Malik said his party’s leadership believes the matter should be discussed in Parliament. Whether through local government elections, the creation of new provinces or another mechanism, he said, decisions should ultimately serve the interests of the people.

Recommended

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured

Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured
The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained

The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained