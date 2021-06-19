Shoaib Malik mourns the death of Indian athlete Captain Milkha Singh

Former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Shoaib Malik was saddened upon hearing the news of the death of Indian athlete Captain Milkha Singh who is also known as ‘The Flying Sikh’.

Paying homage to Milkha Singh on Twitter, the cricketer made an announcement saying that the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh (Flying Sikh) departs at age 91.

Shoaib Malik further wrote, “..your legacy will fly high, always.”

In his message, Shoaib Malik also offered condolences to the family of the Indian track and field sprinter

Our heartfelt condolences to his family in this hard time… #MilkhaSingh — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh was suffering from the global epidemic Covid-19, and lost his life at the age of 91.

According to Indian media reports, Milkha Singh had been suffering from corona since May 20. His wife, Nirmal Kaur, also lost her life this month owing to the novel coronavirus.

Milkha Singh had won 4 gold medals in the Asian Games, along with earning the title of ‘Flying Sikh’ when he finished fourth in the 400m final race at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Indian Prime Minsiter, Narendra Modi, also paid homage to the deceased athlete who is also described as ‘independent India’s first sporting superstar’.