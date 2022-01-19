Mohammad Hasnain to undergo test on his bowling action

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who displayed stellar performance in the Big Bash League (BBL) while playing for the Sydney Thunders, is reported to undergo a test for his bowling action reported by the umpires.

He was supposed to be tested in Australia on January 19 but now will undergo the test at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore.

Hasnain made a strong impact in his debut BBL season. He was taken in as a replacement of England quick Saqib Mahmood. He took three wickets for 20 runs in his debut match against Adelaide Strikers.

He played five matches for Thunders and took seven wickets at an average of 15.71 runs.

The development came at a very crucial time when there are only a few days left for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to kick off on January 27 in Karachi, and Hasnain is an important part of the Quetta Gladiators.

The 27-year-old has been allowed to bowl in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to start on January 27. until his results of the test come out, which could take up to 2 weeks.

However, if the results will be against him, he will be suspended from bowling at the international and domestic levels until he corrects his action.

