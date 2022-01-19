Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 11:55 am

Mohammad Hasnain to undergo test on his bowling action

hasnain

Image Courtesy: AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who displayed stellar performance in the Big Bash League (BBL) while playing for the Sydney Thunders, is reported to undergo a test for his bowling action reported by the umpires.

He was supposed to be tested in Australia on January 19 but now will undergo the test at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore.

Hasnain made a strong impact in his debut BBL season. He was taken in as a replacement of England quick Saqib Mahmood. He took three wickets for 20 runs in his debut match against Adelaide Strikers.

He played five matches for Thunders and took seven wickets at an average of 15.71 runs.

The development came at a very crucial time when there are only a few days left for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to kick off on January 27 in Karachi, and Hasnain is an important part of the Quetta Gladiators.

The 27-year-old has been allowed to bowl in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to start on January 27. until his results of the test come out, which could take up to 2 weeks.

However, if the results will be against him, he will be suspended from bowling at the international and domestic levels until he corrects his action.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

12 hours ago
PSL 7: List of English players playing in PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming, and preparations for...
12 hours ago
PSL 7: Ranjan Madugalle to be a referee of PSL 2022, PCB official confirms

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) marquee tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
13 hours ago
Mohammad Siraj’s emotional tribute to Virat Kohli

After Virat Kohli revealed his decision to leave as Test captain, Indian...
14 hours ago
Bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain has been reported in BBL 11

Umpires of the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22 have reported...
14 hours ago
Pakistan Hockey players start training in Lahore ahead of Asia Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan National Men's Hockey team began training today at the...
15 hours ago
PSL Squads 2022 - Full Pakistan Super League player lists

PSL Squads 2022 - Full Pakistan Super League player lists PSL Squads...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Several injured as blast hits train in Balochistan
50 seconds ago
Several injured as blast hits passenger train in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Several people were injured when an explosion hit a passenger train...
Selena Gomez beauty secrets
6 mins ago
Selena Gomez reveals her secrets of stunning beauty

Famed pop singer opens up about her gorgeous beauty secrets that every...
new zealand
14 mins ago
New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
booster shot
22 mins ago
Over 4,000 Libyans receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

TRIPOLI- The Libyan National Center for Disease Control on Tuesday announced that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600