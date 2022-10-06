Emma Raducanu quits Transylvania Open due to injury

Emma Raducanu, British No. 1 withdrew from the Transylvania Open.

Emma Raducanu, British No. 1 withdrew from the Transylvania Open in Romania due to a wrist issue. 19-year-old, whose father born in Romania.

Emma Raducanu has struggled with injuries in her first full season on the WTA tour as she looks to build on her 2021 US Open triumph.

She was forced to withdraw from the Korea Open semifinal matchup against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko due to her most recent injury.

The following year, Raducanu, who was ranked 67th, participated in the Ostrava Open but lost to Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first round.

Earlier this year, Caroline Garcia of France defeated Raducanu in the second round at Wimbledon.

“Sadly, Emma Raducanu’s wrist injury forces her to withdraw from the Transylvania Open. Emma, get well asap! In the near future, we hope to see you “on social media, the tournament’s organisers claimed.

Great Britain’s captain Anne Keothavong will announce her starting team on Monday ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup, which gets off in Glasgow on November 8.

