PM Youth Talent program proves to successful

The Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt program has concluded in Lahore.

The program was a first-of-its-kind initiative that started from the grassroots level.

The program is expected to help improve the overall strength of Pakistan hockey.

The hockey players that emerged from the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt program, which ended in Lahore, will serve the national teams as backup players and contribute to increase the general strength of young hockey players.

Khawaja Junaid, an Olympian and member of the 1994 World Cup-winning team and the League’s brand ambassador, acknowledged to the media that the Program had a sizable fan base.

“The PM Youth Programme would help in restoring the backup pool for Pakistan hockey. The youth programme will throw up the talent for the national selection in different age groups,” Khawaja Junaid said.

He was extremely complimentary of the talent that emerged through a series of competitions held at various levels.

“This was the first-ever hockey development programme that started from the grassroots level and after completing the provincial commitments ended up in Lahore with the final Friday,” he said.

“No programme ever, not even from the federation, has organised such a programme. Following the pathetic performance in the just concluded Asian Champions Trophy by the green shirts, one question that comes to mind is what’s wrong with Pakistan hockey.

“We have an unblemished record in the Champions Trophy, which we have recently won a couple of times. The biggest problem indeed is poor management and a lack of players’ strength at the grassroots level. The PM Initiative programme would help in improving the overall pool of players.”

When asked where the real talent was found throughout the competition, the Brand Ambassador of the PM program responded that while two Punjab teams—Color and White—made it to the final, the KPK teams—thanks to the tireless efforts of the provincial president Zahir Shah—provided some thrilling hockey throughout the event.

“Besides Punjab, KPK has got immense game potential. Though KPK finished third in the men’s competition, the province has some amazing talent. Punjab obviously is the hub of hockey activity in the country,” he said.

“In women’s competitions, federal teams that also included players from Gilgit and Baltistan gave a good account of themselves, yet the teams finished third and fourth. Punjab and Gilgit have got the talent required for the women’s hockey and teams from these areas proved that.”

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, a former PM advisor, was hailed by Khawaja Junaid for her unwavering commitment to the program’s success.

