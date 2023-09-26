Asian Games 2023: Pakistan displays spectacular gameplay against Bangladesh

Pakistan continued their impressive performance in the Asian Games 2023.

They secured a remarkable 5-2 victory against Bangladesh.

Pakistan had an earlier outstanding 11-0 win against Singapore.

Advertisement

Pakistan continued they impressive performance in the Asian Games 2023, as they clinched a remarkable 5-2 victory against Bangladesh in Hangzhou, China.

No goal was scored in the first quarter by either team. However, Bangladesh boosted their performance in the second quarter, with Puskar Khisa scoring from a penalty kick in the 19th minute.

Pakistan managed to equalize before the first half, thanks to Afraz despite the pressure from the Tigers.

Pakistan were at their peak during the third quarter as they scored two goals thanks to Mohammad Shahzaib Khan and Mohammad Ammad. Both goals were scored in the final five minutes before halftime, giving Pakistan a 3-1 lead.

Similar to the second quarter, Bangladesh started the fourth quarter with an early goal, this time by Milon Hossain.

However, Pakistan responded with two more goals from Mohammad Sufyan Khan and Arbaz Ahmad, securing a 5-2 victory.

Advertisement

In their previous match, Pakistan had an outstanding 11-0 win against Singapore, with Ammad, Arshad Liaquat, and Arbaz Ahmad each scoring two goals. Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Abdul Waheed Rana, Zikriya Hayat, Afraz, and Abdul Rehman contributed one goal each to the impressive victory.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan to Face India in Men’s Volleyball at Asian Games The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. PST. Pakistan's coach...