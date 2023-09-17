Hasan Ali responds to calls for his retirement from white-ball cricket

Pakistani speedster Hasan Ali was told to leave white-ball cricket.

“Look at the extra bounce he [Arshad Iqbal] gets, hardly bowls bad balls and make batsmen work hard for runs. Hasan to bs ata hi batsmen ko set karny k lia hai [Hasan only helps the batsmen get set on the crease] Please @RealHa55an announce retirement from white ball cricket, humain zalil nahi hona aik or WC ma [we don’t want to get embarrassed in another World Cup],” a user on X tweeted.

Hasan acknowledged that Iqbal is a “very good bowler” in response, but he was taken aback by the request to retire at such a young age of 29.

No doute Arshad is very good bowler,

https://t.co/4c8PtXPe6p — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 17, 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provided an update on bowler Shah’s shoulder injury on Saturday, it should be mentioned.

The 20-year-old may be sidelined for the entirety of the ICC World Cup 2023, which starts in India next month, according to cricketing media.

Shah’s right shoulder injury is more serious than first thought, and the speedster might miss all of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this season.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem Shah’s shoulder injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem,” PCB said in an update.

“The PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler’s return to cricket based on further assessments,” the statement added.

Naseem left the field during the 46th over of Pakistan’s second match against India at the Asia Cup last week. It was reserve day for that match. The PCB quickly issued a press release informing the public that the right-arm pacer had been disqualified from the remainder of the competition.

The PCB will probably decide in the end once they obtain Shah’s secondary scan results in a few days.

From October 5 to November 19, 10 sites will host the ICC World Cup 2023, which will feature 10 nations competing for the coveted trophy. The tournament’s opening match and the championship game will both be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

